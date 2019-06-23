David's Sunday Morning Forecast - Scattered showers or storms through the day

A few scattered showers left over after storms moved through the area overnight. We will see a few more showers or even a couple scattered storms build into the area through the rest of the morning. A few heavier downpours along with occasional rumbles of thunder will be possible, but no everyone will see rain. Conditions should dry out by the lunch hour, with some peeks of sun even through the early afternoon. We should see highs reach into the middle 70s around the metro. Pop up storms redevelop after 4pm, with occasional storms continuing through the evening. No severe weather is expected, but some heavier downpours along with lightning and thunder can be expected where storms develop. A few scattered showers or storms will continue through Midnight or so, with slow clearing through the rest of the night. Temperatures overnight fall off into the upper 50s to around 60.

A stray shower is possible early on Monday, mainly east of the metro. We will see a few clouds, but skies will continue to clear out through the day, with mostly sunny skies expected by the afternoon. Lower humidity will move in on west and northwest winds, making for a beautiful afternoon. Highs should top out in the upper 70s around the metro, to the low 80s across central Nebraska.

A much warmer and drier weather pattern will build in for the rest of the week. Highs will warm into the middle 80s on Tuesday, climbing into the upper 80s on Wednesday. Humidity will rise on Wednesday, with very humid conditions through the rest of the week. Temperatures will continue to climb, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s expected through the weekend. Only minimal rain chances showing up Thursday afternoon, no significant storms expected until next week at the earliest.