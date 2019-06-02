David's Sunday Morning Forecast - Hazy skies but warm this afternoon

Hazy skies across the area this morning once again this morning thanks to upper level winds pulling in another patch of smoke from Canadian wildfires. Thankfully the smoke is high up in the atmosphere, so we're seeing little impact on air quality. Temperatures this morning a little on the cool side, but we should quickly warm up as we head into the afternoon, climbing into the low to mid 70s by the lunch hour. Highs today should reach into the upper 70s, with a few 80s south and west of the metro. We may see a few more clouds this evening, rolling off of storms to our west. Temperatures tonight will fall back into the low 60s or upper 50s. Scattered storms will roll in from the west late tonight or early Monday morning.

There will likely be scattered storms ongoing across parts of the area Monday morning. Severe weather is not expected but a few heavy downpours are possible. Rain should wind down by midday, but may leave some cloud cover through the day. Temperatures will be slightly cooler thanks to the showers and clouds, with highs in the mid 70s. Though we should see dry conditions for the afternoon, another round of showers or storms may move in by the evening or overnight, lasting into Tuesday morning.

A few scattered storms are possible on Tuesday, but most of the day will likely be dry with highs climbing into the middle or even upper 80s. We will continue to see scattered chances for storms through the rest of the week, though no day in particular looks like a washout. Rainfall amounts don't look overly heavy either, with only scattered chances each afternoon and evening through Friday.