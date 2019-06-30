David's Sunday Morning Forecast - Excessive heat continues today

Rinse and repeat today! We are starting off with extremely humid conditions and temperatures already 80s this morning. Temperatures will climb quickly this morning into the 90s by the lunch hour, with highs this afternoon in middle 90s and heat index readings of 100 to 108 degrees. A Heat Advisory will once again be in effect from 1pm to 9pm. This means you will want to cut back on those afternoon and early evening outdoor activities if possible, drink plenty of water, and stick to the shade if you can. We will only slowly cool down this evening, with temperatures still close to 90 through 9pm. The humidity will keep things warm overnight, with lows in the middle 70s.

Another warm day is expected on Monday, however we will see a few more clouds. That should keep temperatures a degree or two cooler than what we are expecting today, with highs in the lower 90s around the metro. That combined with slightly lower humidity should help keep the heat index in check just a bit better.

Rain chances start to creep into the forecast by Tuesday. The increased cloud cover and potential for precipitation will help to drop temperatures a few more degrees, with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Tuesday will likely start out dry, but scattered thunderstorms are possible by the afternoon and evening. We will see a similar pattern of scattered afternoon or evening storms each day Tuesday through Saturday. While widespread storms are unlikely, a few locations may see spotty heavy rain. Temperatures will slowly step downwards through the week, with highs dropping into the middle 80s by Saturday.