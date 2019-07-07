David's Sunday Morning Forecast - Another great summer day

Another great summer day is on the way for the area! We're starting off with comfortable temperatures and sunshine around the metro. Thunderstorms have been working their way across Nebraska overnight, but have quickly fallen apart as they approach eastern Nebraska. The leftovers from these storms may spread some clouds into our skies today, but we will stay dry. Temperatures should warm back into the 80s, with highs around 86 in the metro. The quiet weather will continue into the overnight with partly cloudy skies and temperatures dipping back to around 70 degrees.

Monday will start of with partly to mostly sunny skies, an we will warm up quickly once again. High temperatures should reach into the middle 80s with another great summer afternoon. However rain chances will be on the increase by late in the day. Rain will likely hold off until the overnight, so any afternoon or evening activities should stay dry. By late in the evening, we will see showers and storms increasing over central Nebraska, spreading into the eastern part of the state by Midnight. Scattered showers and few storms will then continue into early Tuesday morning. There will likely be a break in the rain by the middle of the day allowing temperatures to heat up into the middle and upper 80s. By late in the day Tuesday, a weak cold front will push through the area and may kick off a few scattered storms.

Drier weather moves back in on Wednesday, and should last through the rest of the work week. Temperatures will slowly creep upward as well, with highs reaching into the 90s by Friday and Saturday with only slight chances for rain by the weekend.