David's Sunday Forecast - Windy conditions with a chance for storms by evening

A few clouds already beginning to roll into the area this morning, and will continue to thicken up through the day. Conditions will be mainly dry for the bulk of the day, however a stray shower can't be ruled out during the late morning hours. Winds will be increase out of the southeast, with sustained winds of 15 to 20mph and occasional gusts up to 35mph. Temperatures should still be relatively mild, topping out in the middle 60s. A cold front will push into the region this afternoon and this evening. Scattered showers and possibly some thunderstorms will likely develop along and ahead of that front by 4 or 5pm, with the greatest rain chances east of Wahoo and Lincoln. Storms should move fairly quickly, with storms already exiting east of the metro by 8 or 9pm. Rainfall amounts should be less than an inch due to the quick movement of the storms.

Dry conditions will return overnight, though it will remain breezy. Clouds may break up at times overnight, with temperatures falling into the lower 40s. Mainly cloudy skies roll back in on Monday as northwest winds increase into the 15 to 25mph range, with some gusts as high as 40mph. This will mean cooler temperatures, with highs only in the middle 50s. A few scattered showers are possible during the day Monday, though rainfall amounts should remain relatively light. Temperatures will drop to around 40 Monday night.

Sunny skies return on Tuesday, though gusty west winds will continue. Temperatures should moderate a bit, with highs in the upper 50s. Winds calm down on Wednesday, though clouds roll back in with highs in the lower 60s. Another push of colder air arrives Thursday, dropping highs into the 40s, with lows around or below the freezing mark.