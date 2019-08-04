David's Sunday Forecast - Sunny and warm this afternoon

Patchy low clouds across the area this morning but dry conditions. Those clouds should break up fairly quickly through the rest of the morning, leaving us with plenty of sunshine for the rest of Sunday. Temperatures starting off in the upper 60s and low 70s will quickly warm into the 80s by the lunch hour, with highs in the middle and upper 80s. Humidity levels will be on the rise as well, with dewpoints in the middle and upper 60s. However heat index readings should stay in check today. Overnight we should see quiet weather with clear skies, temperatures falling to around 70.

Monday will feature more warm conditions, but rain chances will be on the increase. We will start with mostly sunny conditions, but clouds will increase during the afternoon hours. Highs will still reach into the middle and upper 80s around the metro ahead of that rain chance. Thunderstorms are likely to develop north of the metro after 4pm, with those storms spreading south to the I-80 corridor between 7 and 10pm. Scattered storms will continue across the region through the overnight, with rain pushing out by early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday appears to be mainly dry with sunshine returning once rain moves out by 7am. Temperatures will be a couple degrees cooler, but highs still top out in the middle 80s. Dry conditions will continue into Wednesday with temperatures in the 80s. Another round of storms will likely develop Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with the potential for some heavy rain across parts of the area. Rain may last into the mid-morning hour Thursday, which will help to cool temperatures just a bit. Highs on Thursday and Friday are likely to be in the lower to middle 80s.