David's Sunday Forecast - Storms this morning, then a pleasant afternoon

A few heavy downpours moving through the metro this morning, but the bulk of the overnight thunderstorm activity has stayed east of the Missouri River. Storms will decrease in coverage and slowly slide out of the area through the rest of the morning. A cold front was passing across the I-80 corridor this morning, and will push south of the region through the day, allowing slightly cooler and less humid air to filter in. North winds behind the cold front combined with occasional cloud cover will help to keep temperatures a touch below average, with highs only reaching the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon. Partly to mostly clear skies are expected overnight, with lows falling into the low and mid 60s.

After a cool start Monday, partly sunny and dry conditions are expected. Temperatures will be slightly warmer, with highs climbing into the middle and upper 80s. We warm even more on Tuesday with highs likely climbing into the low 90s. Another cold front will approach the area Tuesday night, bringing a chance for storms that will last through at least Wednesday morning. Behind that front, temperatures will cool slightly for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low 80s. Temperatures slowly warm through the end of the week into the upper 80s with mainly dry conditions.