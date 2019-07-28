David's Sunday Forecast - Showers and storms arrive this afternoon

Filtered sunshine and dry conditions this morning around the metro along with temperatures in the middle 70s making for a great start to the day. Clouds will be on the increase through the rest of the day as a storm system pushes through the central and northern plains. That storm system will drag a cold front through our area today, increasing our chances for showers and storms. Initially this morning, the rain will remain well to our west, but chances start to spread in by early this afternoon. Scattered showers or an isolated storm will be possible after Noon. We'll see a better chance for storms roll in between 4 and 8pm as the main cold front pushes through the metro. An isolated stronger storm is possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected. Rain will push out by late this evening, with clearing skies overnight and temperatures falling into the mid and upper 60s by morning.

Great weather is expected on Monday behind the cold front as slightly cooler and drier air filters in. A northwest breeze should keep high temperatures in the middle 80s around the region, with overnight lows dipping down into the lower 60s and even some upper 50s.

Rain chances return to the forecast as early as Tuesday morning. It appears the best chance for storms on Tuesday will be to the west and southwest of the metro, but the rain will likely spread clouds across our area keeping temperatures in the low 80s. The chance for showers and storms will overspread the metro Tuesday night into Wednesday, with some pockets of heavy rainfall possible. Rain should move out Wednesday evening with a sunny day following on Thursday. Additional chances for showers and storms enter the forecast by Friday and Saturday.