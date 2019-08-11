David's Sunday Forecast - Scattered storms this morning, more rain overnight

Scattered thunderstorms developed across the region early this morning producing pockets of heavy rain. Scattered showers and storms will continue through the morning hours, tapering off after 10am. While heavy rain is occurring with the strongest storms, they should not last long enough to cause any flooding concerns. Any rain should be out of the area by the lunch hour, with partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Temperatures will be slightly cooler today thanks to the morning rain and clouds, with highs in the middle 80s. Conditions should be dry this afternoon and evening.

After a break in the rain, another round of storms is expected late tonight into early Monday. A line of storms will develop across western Nebraska and push east into the metro area by 3 to 5am Monday morning. Brief heavy rainfall and some gusty winds are likely with the storms as they roll through. Storms should move quick enough to prevent any flooding issues. Rainfall will likely be exiting the region by 7 or 8am, with partly to mostly sunny skies returning by Monday afternoon. Temperatures on Monday will be warm once again, with highs in the middle to upper 80s.