David's Sunday Forecast - Rain showers continue for the morning, cooler afternoon

Heavy showers and storms developed overnight near and south of I-80, with several areas around the Lincoln and Seward areas reporting 2 to 4 inches of rainfall. Even heavier amounts falling in northwest Missouri. Heavy storms have diminished this morning, with steady light to moderate rain and occasional rumbles of thunder continuing across eastern Nebraska. Rain will continue to wind down this morning, with only scattered showers or storms remaining by early afternoon. A few isolated showers or storms may affect parts of the area through 4 or 5pm, but much of the area should dry out for the second half of the day. Temperatures will be far more comfortable than what we have seen lately, with highs only in the middle to upper 70s. Skies will begin to clear out overnight, with lows falling into the lower 60s.

Spectacular weather will move in for the start of the work week. After a relatively cool start, we should see beautiful conditions on Monday with lots of sunshine and highs around 79 here in the metro. Temperatures will fall back into the upper 50s Monday night. We start a slow warming trend on Tuesday with highs around 80. We warm to around 85 by Thursday, into the upper 80s on Friday. Dry weather is expected all week, with only a slight chance for some thunderstorms late Friday night into Saturday morning.