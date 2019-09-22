David's Sunday Forecast - Rain continues for the morning, drier afternoon

Showers and storms continue to affect the area this morning, with the heaviest rain falling south of I-80. Another 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is possible in this area, and a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 1pm. Showers and storms should taper off later this morning, with drier weather moving in this afternoon. Northwest winds will pull in cooler air today. That combined with lots of cloud throughout the day will mean cooler temperatures for the afternoon and evening. Highs today will likely only top out in the upper 60s to around 70! Much cooler than the past few days. Skies will eventually clear out tonight, with temperatures falling into the mid and lower 50s by morning. Some patchy fog is possible, especially in low lying areas and river valleys tonight and into Monday morning as well.