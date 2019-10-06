David's Sunday Forecast - Morning clouds, mild this afternoon

After a quiet and chilly night, clouds have rolled in this morning. The clouds actually helping to boost temperatures slightly right before sunrise. However, it will be difficult to get rid of the cloud cover until the early afternoon. As long as clouds are around, it will slow down our warm up. Expect temperatures in the 50s for most of the morning. Sunshine will return this afternoon, along with great fall conditions. Highs should reach into the middle and upper 60s. Skies will remain clear heading into the evening and overnight which means it will be chilly again with lows falling back into the low and mid 40s.

Beautiful fall weather is in store for the start of the work week. Sunny skies and light winds are expected on Monday with highs temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70. Breezier conditions are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday along with a few more clouds, but highs will still top out around 70 degrees. Dry weather will last through at least Wednesday evening.

Our next storm system will approach the region late Wednesday into Thursday. Compared to this time yesterday, the arrival of the storm has slowed down by about 12 hours. This means we actually get a chance to warm up on Thursday ahead of a strong cold front. Temperatures may get be able to climb into the middle 60s, perhaps even close to 70 in a few locations. However the cold front will blast through by the afternoon bringing a sharp drop in temperatures and widespread showers and perhaps a few storms. Rain showers will continue on and off through the overnight and into Friday as temperatures fall into the 30s. Snow may mix in for a few spots north of the metro, but no accumulation is expected. Rain will end through the day Friday, with chilly conditions in place. High temperatures will likely only reach the middle 40s on Friday. A heavy frost or even a freeze is likely Friday night.