David's Sunday Forecast - Cloudy but dry through the day

Low clouds and patchy fog greeting us this morning. Temperatures generally in the low 60s and upper 50s around the region. Fog should thin and lift by mid-morning, however the low clouds will likely be long lived. It may take until Noon or so before we see many breaks in the clouds. That does mean it will be a slow warm up today. However with some sun breaking through the clouds this afternoon, we should managed to warm into the mid and upper 70s. Conditions should be dry, so a decent day for outdoor activities, though perhaps a little cool during the morning. Clouds thicken back up this evening as a warm front begins to lift north into the area. This front may fire off a few storms overnight, but it appears the better chance for rain will be north of the metro. Temperatures will only fall into the upper 60s by Monday morning.

The chance for storms will be ongoing Monday morning, but again the best chance for storms will be north of I-80. Partly sunny skies are expected through the day with warmer weather moving. High temperatures will warm into the middle 80s, with upper 80s not out of the question for areas south of I-80. A stray storm is possible in the afternoon, but chances appear low for the metro area at this time. It will likely be quite breezy throughout the day as well, with southeast winds at 10 to 20mph and gusts to 25mph. We'll stay breezy through the overnight, keeping conditions warm and muggy with lows in the low 70s.

An isolated storm is possible early on Tuesday, but it will otherwise be a very warm day with highs in the upper 80s. Wednesday will be slightly warmer, with highs around 90. A cold front will move through the area Wednesday night into Thursday, bringing a chance for storms and slightly cooler conditions for the rest of the week.