David's Sunday Forecast - Chilly and breezy today, snow chance Monday

A chilly start to the day around the metro, however temperatures are actually warmer than they were yesterday morning! We're starting off around 40 degrees. However, we have strong northwest winds today and increasing clouds, which means temperatures will really struggle to warm up. We'll likely only move 5 degrees or so by this afternoon, with highs around 46 or 47. After 3pm, temperatures will likely begin to fall as more winter-like air pushes in. Clouds will be rather thick through most of the day, but some peaks of sun are possible at times. Overnight, winds will die down a bit, with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will continue to fall to around 28 here in the metro, with colder conditions to our north.

Monday is a First Alert Day as we expect our first real taste of winter to move in. We will start with dry but cold conditions, north winds at 5 to 10mph producing wind chills near 20 degrees. Temperatures will try to warm up, but increasing clouds and that north wind will likely limit highs to around 30. By mid-afternoon, moisture will begin to increase, and we will likely begin to see scattered light rain or snow showers develop. Precipitation will likely chance over to all snow by late afternoon or early evening, with snow showers continuing into the early overnight. However, with relatively warm ground conditions and the quick movement of the system, snow accumulations should be limited to less than an inch for most of the area, but many locations not seeing any accumulation at all. Snow showers should come to an end by Midnight or so.

Partly cloudy and cool conditions are expected on Tuesday. We'll stay dry through the day, with highs in the low 40s. Another shot of cold air and potentially some snow moves in by Wednesday evening. The chance for snow will last into Thursday as well. If we do indeed see snow, highs on Wednesday and Thursday will likely only top out in the 30s. It looks very chilly for trick-or-treaters, so plan to bundle up!