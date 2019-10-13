David's Sunday Forecast - Another frosty start, sunshine this afternoon

Another frosty start this morning with temperatures either side of the freezing mark around the metro. Outside of the immediate Omaha metro, many location have dipped into the 20s once again. Most of the region seeing clear skies and light winds this morning. Only a few clouds will drift by to our north, so expect mainly sunny skies through the afternoon. Winds will pick up a bit later today, coming in out of the northwest. This means temperatures will likely be a few degrees cooler than yesterday, topping out in the mid 50s for the metro area, slightly warmer south of town. Winds will become light to nearly calm overnight with mostly clear skies. That means temperatures will once again fall into the lower 30s, with patchy frost by Monday morning.

Monday will finally feature some warmer temperatures. We will start the day with plenty of sunshine, though a few clouds will drift in by afternoon. Winds increase throughout the day, coming in from the southeast at 10 to 20mph, with a few gusts to 25mph. This will help to push high temperatures into the mid 60s. However, just as quickly as the warmer air arrives, another cold front will push through overnight, bringing strong northwest winds on Tuesday. Winds could gust as high as 30mph during the mid afternoon, with some low clouds moving in from the north. That will limit high temperatures to the low to mid 50s.

Chilly conditions remain for Wednesday, however a nice warm up is still on track by the end of the week. Highs on Thursday should push into the mid to upper 60s, with highs close to 70 on Friday. Temperatures should stay mild heading into next weekend, though rain chances start to increase Saturday night into Sunday.