David's Sunday Forecast - Storms return Monday morning

Clouds were stubborn to clear across much of the region today, with many areas seeing very little or no sunshine. The clouds kept temperatures much cooler than normal for this time of year, with many spots struggling to warm out of the 60s. A little more sunshine southwest of the metro warmed areas around Beatrice into the middle 70s. We're seeing a few breaks in the clouds develop this evening, but that likely will not last long. Clouds thicken back up overnight as a cold front approaches from the northwest, but any rain chances will hold off until Monday morning. Temperatures will only slowly cool off into the mid to upper 60s.

Rain chances will quickly increase on Monday as the cold front swings through the region. Showers and thunderstorms appear likely, especially between 6am and 1pm, with storms moving from northwest to southeast across the region. While some heavy downpours are possible, storms should move along fast enough to keep rainfall amounts generally under an inch. A few stronger storms are possible during the afternoon south of I-80, but widespread severe weather is not expected. Rain and storms will quickly move out by the afternoon, with skies quickly clearing as well. As sunshine returns, temperatures should warm into the middle or even upper 70s. Northwest winds will kick in by evening, pulling in some slightly cooler and drier air. Temperatures likely drop into the mid to upper 50s overnight.

A nice stretch of dry and comfortable weather is expected Tuesday through Thursday. Generally sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 70s, warming to the low 80s through the week should make for some great afternoon and evening. Our next rain chance enters the forecast Friday as another cold front swings through the area. That will likely drop our temperatures once again into the middle or even lower 70s for this upcoming weekend.