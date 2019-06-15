David's Saturday Morning Forecast - Warm with scattered storms this afternoon

Partly cloudy skies along with humid conditions greeting us this morning across the area. We did see a few heavy thunderstorms roll by main south of the metro overnight, but those have pushed away from the region. A few more scattered storms have been ongoing over central Nebraska, but those should fade away through the rest of the morning. Temperatures will warm quickly into the middle 80s this afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front. That front is likely to kick off a few more thunderstorms this afternoon, mainly after 2pm. Storms will likely develop near or just northwest of the metro, and quickly move through the area between 3 and 7pm. Storms should quickly end this evening, with some slightly cooler air behind the rain. Skies will clear out overnight with temperatures falling into the mid 60s.

Sunny skies return for Father's Day with high temperatures climbing into the middle 80s Sunday afternoon. The quiet weather will last into Monday, with partly cloudy skies and slightly cooler conditions. Highs on Monday should reach into the upper 70s to around 80.

Our next chance for storms enter the forecast on Tuesday. We should be dry initially on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and temperatures warming into the upper 70s. Chance for showers and storms will increase throughout the day, with scattered showers and storms likely in the afternoon. Depending on the timing of the storms, some could be on the strong side. Showers and a few storms will linger overnight into Wednesday morning with temperatures falling into the low 60s. After a dry day Thursday, we'll see another chance for scattered storms to round out the week on Friday.