David's Saturday Morning Forecast - Sunny and warm this afternoon

Lots of sunshine to start off the day, and that means a quick warm up. We should see temperatures climb into the 80s by the lunch hour. A few more clouds will build in during the afternoon, but that will not slow down our warm up. Winds will come in out of the south and southeast between 10 and 15mph. Highs this afternoon should climb into the mid and upper 80s for most of the area, right around 88 or 89 here in the metro. Showers and storms will develop across central Nebraska late this afternoon into the evening, but will take some time to spread toward the metro. Any shower or thunderstorm activity will likely not arrive in our area until after 10pm, or more likely after Midnight. Showers and perhaps an isolated storm will linger through sunrise, with temperatures falling into the lower 60s.

Clouds and some scattered showers will continue Sunday morning, and perhaps into the early afternoon. Winds will also increase significantly, with gusts out of the northwest up to 35mph possible. This along with the cloud cover will spell a cooler day for much of the region, with highs generally in the lower 70s. Wind should relax with clearing skies Sunday night into Monday morning with temperatures falling into the lower 50s.

A generally cooler than average pattern will move in for much of next week, with highs in the low to mid 70s and only limited chances for rain. Our next chance for a few storms enters the forecast Tuesday afternoon, but amounts and coverage look limited at this point. Perhaps a more widespread opportunity for more widespread showers and storms by the end of the week.