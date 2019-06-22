David's Saturday Morning Forecast - Storms this morning, another round this afternoon

Storms are moving into the area this morning. No severe weather is expected, but some heavy downpours and frequent lightning is expected. Rain should taper off by 10am or so. Partly cloudy skies will return for most of the afternoon, with temperatures warming to around 82 degrees. Storm chances will once again increase by the later in the afternoon, generally after 4pm. Storms will likely develop near or just south and east of the metro area. If storms can get going, they will carry a risk for some isolated large hail or high winds. Those storm should slowly push away from our area through the evening and overnight, but pockets of heavy rain will be possible before those storms exit overnight. Temperatures tonight will fall back into the middle 60s.

A few showers may be left over early on Sunday, but we should get a break in the rain for the late morning. Mostly cloudy skies are expected through the day, which will keep temperatures on the cooler side for this time of year. Highs will likely only reach into the middle 70s. Scattered thunderstorms are expected to redevelop in the afternoon and evening, however the severe weather risk is low. Scattered showers or a few storms will continue through the overnight, with rain finally pulling out of the area late Sunday night or Monday morning.

A much drier and warmer weather pattern will build on on Monday. After an isolated shower early in the morning, mostly sunny skies will return Monday afternoon with highs right around 80. We climb into the upper 80s on Tuesday, with upper 80s and low 90s expected Wednesday through Friday. There is a slight chance for an isolated storm Wednesday and Thursday afternoon, but most of the week should feature dry weather.