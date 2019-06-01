David's Saturday Morning Forecast - Mostly sunny and warm weekend

A few showers, even a couple rumbles of thunder this morning across parts of the area. Those showers will quickly slide out of the region leaving us with plenty of sunshine and warm conditions. We should warm into the upper 70s by early afternoon, with highs around 80. Winds will be a little breezy at times, coming in out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph. A few showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon across far western Nebraska, but they will stay out of our area. Skies should remain mostly clear into the overnight, with temperatures falling off into the lower 50s or even upper 40s by Sunday morning.

The quiet weather will last into the second half of the weekend. We should see plenty of sunshine through the day Sunday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, but still warming into the middle and upper 70s by the afternoon. Winds will be on the light side as well, with relatively low humidity. A few more clouds possible Sunday night, with lows in the middle 50s.

A few chances for showers or storms return to the forecast by Monday, but any chances for rain appear to hold off until late Monday, with scattered chances linger into Tuesday evening. It does not appear either day will be a wash out. Highs should climb into the low to mid 80s both days. We dry out on Wednesday with warm conditions, highs climbing into the middle or even upper 80s. A few more scattered showers or storms possible by the end of the week with highs remaining in the 80s.