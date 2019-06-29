David's Saturday Morning Forecast - Hot and humid through the weekend

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the entire area this afternoon and evening, and will be in effect on Sunday as well until 9pm.

Already starting off on a very warm and humid note this morning. Temperatures quickly climbing into the 80s. With dew point temperatures in the middle 70s, heat index readings are already approaching 90 degrees. We will continue to heat up through the day, with temperatures climbing into the 90s this afternoon. High temperatures likely reaching around 95 here in the metro. When you factor in the very humid condition the feels like temperature, or heat index, will climb into the 105 to 108 degree range. This means you will want to cut back on those afternoon outdoor activities if at all possible, drink plenty of water, and stick to the shade if you can. We will only slowly cool down this evening, with temperatures still close to 90 through 10pm. The humidity will keep things warm overnight, with lows in the upper 70s.

Essentially a repeat of the forecast on Sunday, as we start off with extremely humid conditions and temperatures quickly warming into the 80s during the morning. Expect highs in the middle 90s and heat index readings of 100 to 108 degrees during the afternoon. By Monday, we'll see a few more clouds which should cut a couple degrees off afternoon temperatures, but it will still be very warm and humid both Monday and Tuesday afternoons with highs in the low to mid 90s. An isolated storm is possible on Tuesday.