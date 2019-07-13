David's Saturday Morning Forecast - Heat and humidity builds in

A few thunderstorms rumbling through parts of the area this morning, mainly north of the metro. Those storms producing some heavy rain and gusty winds, however most of the metro only saw a few sprinkles. An isolated shower or two will be possible this morning through about Noon, though rainfall amounts will be minimal. Rain should dry up by late this morning, with clouds clearing out this afternoon. The clouds will slow down our warm up, at least initially. Once we get back into sunshine, we should still warm back to around 90 this afternoon, so it will be another very warm and humid day. Heat index readings likely climbing to around 94 or 95. Overnight, we should see mostly clear skies and mild conditions with lows in the middle 70s.

Temperatures continue their slow climb on Sunday, with highs topping out in the low 90s around the metro. Humidity levels will also continue to creep up, which will push heat index readings into the middle and upper 90s. As we head into next week, no indication of any break in the heat any time soon. Temperatures warm one or two degrees each day, reaching the mid to upper 90s by Wednesday or Thursday. Humidity levels will remain high as well, which will likely result in heat index readings of 100 to 110. The long stretch of above normal heat will increase the risk for heat illnesses like heat exhaustion or heat stroke, so appropriate precautions should be taken to keep yourself cool and hydrated over the next week.