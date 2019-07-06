David's Saturday Morning Forecast - Clouds this morning, warm and humid afternoon

A few showers and thunderstorms passing south of the metro this morning, staying dry here in the Omaha. Those showers falling apart and moving out, leaving drier weather for the rest of the day. However they are leaving some clouds around, which will stick with us through at least midday. That will slow down our warm up a little bit, but we should still warm into the middle 80s this afternoon! Humidity levels are still noticeable, but a north breeze will pull in some slightly drier air this morning. Slow clearing is expected this afternoon, with mostly sunny skies by the evening. An isolated pop up storm is possible, but chances are very low and most will stay dry. Storms will develop across western Nebraska this evening and try to move our way tonight, but should fizzle out before they reach eastern Nebraska. Temperatures tonight will cool into the low 70s.

Warm and humid conditions continue on Sunday with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the middle 80s. Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop west of the area during the afternoon, but most of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa will stay dry. Additional storms may roll through parts of the area overnight, with the highest chances appearing to be south and east of Omaha. We will see additional chances for evening and overnight storms Monday and Tuesday, before we finally see a drier weather pattern move in Wednesday, lasting through the rest of next week. High temperatures will remain in the middle and upper 80s through the week.