David's Saturday Forecast - Warm afternoon before some Sunday storms

Partly to mostly cloudy skies around the metro early this morning. Those clouds coming with an isolated shower or two around the area, but the bulk of the region will stay dry today. Clouds will break up to some degree through the morning, with mostly sunny skies returning this afternoon. This will mean another warm to hot day around the area. Temperatures will likely warm into the middle 80s by the lunch hour, with highs this afternoon in the low 90s. We will see a few more clouds roll in this afternoon, but no rain or storms are expected. Winds will be on the lighter side most of the day, coming in out of the south around 5 to 10mph. Overnight, temperatures will cool into the middle and low 70s with increasing clouds.

A few clouds in the morning on Sunday with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. After some early morning sun, clouds will increase by the early afternoon as scattered showers and storms drift east across Nebraska. Storms look to be dissipating as they approach, leading to only scattered showers initially during the early afternoon. However additional showers and storms will likely develop across parts of the area by the afternoon as a cold front moves through. Widespread heavy rain appears unlikely, with only a very limited risk for any strong to severe storms.

Some slightly cooler air will move in behind the storms for the start of the work week with highs in the middle 80s on Monday. More cloud cover and chances for storms enter the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, cooling our highs in the lower 80s. Drier and warmer conditions return by the end of the week.