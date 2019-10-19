David's Saturday Forecast - Sunshine returns with mild temperatures

Scattered showers moved across the region overnight, but are already pushing off well to the east of the metro by sunrise. We'll see some cloud cover initially this morning but skies should clear quickly by mid-morning. Sunshine should be the rule for most of the day, along with much lighter winds Temperatures are starting off on a cool note, in the low 50s and upper 40s. However we should see a nice warm up through the day thanks to sunshine. Highs should reach into the mid and upper 60s for much of the area. A few spots may push close to 70. Conditions will remain quiet heading into the evening. Temperatures overnight will drop back into the upper 40s, with clouds on the increase by Sunday morning.

Sunday will likely be another very breezy day as southeast winds increase into the 15 to 20mph range, with gusts to 35mph especially in the late morning to early afternoon. Clouds will thicken up through the day as well, with showers possible after Noon. A few isolated storms can't be ruled out, though widespread thunderstorm activity is not expected. Temperatures should still be mild, with highs in the middle 60s. Winds will let up some by evening, but will pick up again overnight as a cold front moves through the area. We will likely see a dry period overnight, but a few scattered showers will be possible once again on Monday. Very strong northwest winds are possible on Monday, with sustained winds of 15 to 25mph likely, and gusts as high as 40 to 45mph. Temperatures will be cooler, with highs only in the middle 50s.

Mild but still breezy weather will move in on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will top out in the low 60s. More cool conditions are expected by the end of the week as another cold front pushes through. A few showers are possible on Thursday, mainly south of the metro. Highs on Thursday and Friday will likely only top out in the lower 50s.