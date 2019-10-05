David's Saturday Forecast - Stormy start, sunshine this afternoon

A stormy start to Saturday as heavy rain and lots of lightning pushes through the metro. The storms have not been severe, but they have been producing torrential rainfall along with the frequent lighting. Storms will quickly push to the east, lasting through 8am or so for the metro area, a little longer for areas east of Omaha. Winds have been gusty out of the south ahead of these storms as some warmer air tries to push in. However, a cold front will quickly move through the area by midday, bringing an end to our warm up as northwest winds kick in. Wind gusts of 30 to perhaps 35mph will be possible behind the cold front, dragging in the cooler air. Skies will clear out quickly today behind the rain, with sunshine returning this afternoon. Despite the sunshine, highs will likely only top out in the mid 60s. Temperatures then fall back into the mid 40s overnight.

Drier conditions are expected on Sunday, however we will be fighting cloud cover across much of the area. After morning lows in the 40s, we should warm into the middle 60s for most of the area. If we get some extra sunshine, a few upper 60s are possible. A slight warming trend will continue into the start of the work week, with highs in the upper 60s on Monday, warming to around 70 on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Our next storm system will approach the area on Wednesday, bringing a slight chance for a shower or storm by the afternoon and evening. Rain showers will increase in coverage and intensity Wednesday night into Thursday morning as a strong storm system and cold front push through the area. The cold front will bring a significant drop in temperatures during the day Thursday. Our high temperature on Thursday may actually occur before sunrise, with readings around 60 degrees. By the afternoon, we will likely see temperatures fall into the 40s. Thursday night into Friday may be our first shot at a widespread heavy frost or freeze as skies clear out and temperatures fall into the middle or low 30s. Some upper 20s are not out of the question, especially north of the metro.