David's Saturday Forecast - Spotty morning showers, warm afternoon

Lots of clouds and a few showers around the area this morning. Most of the rain shower activity has stayed west of the metro, and that is likely to be the case through the rest of the morning. However, where showers are occurring, a few heavier downpours are possible. The clouds will stick around through much of the morning, slowing down our warm up, at least initially. Partly to mostly sunny skies should return this afternoon, with temperatures warming into the low and middle 80s. Any rain shower activity should dry up by early afternoon, and that activity will stay west of the metro. Quiet weather will settle in overnight with partly to mostly clear skies and light winds. Temperatures should fall into the upper 60s by Sunday morning.

Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected for Sunday, with temperatures warming into the middle 80s. There is an outside chance for an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon, but most of the area will stay dry. Quiet weather will stretch into the overnight with lows near 70.

Even warmer conditions are expected Monday with high temperatures reaching into the upper 80s. A storm system will approach the region by Monday evening, bringing our next best chance for showers and storms. The highest chances appear to be after 6pm through early Tuesday morning. A few shower or storm may linger through midday Tuesday before drying out. Another brief round of storms may affect parts of the area late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Much of Wednesday looks dry for now, but another wave of storms is possible late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Through all of these rain chances, several inches of rain is possible over the next 7 days, though the recent dry conditions should limit any flood potential.