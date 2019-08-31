David's Saturday Forecast - Scattered showers through the afternoon

Scattered showers moved in early this morning, bringing wet conditions and few rumbles of thunder to the region. Showers will continue at times through the morning hours, and anyone tailgating out at Memorial Stadium for the Husker's home opener will likely have to deal with some rain showers activity. Rain will slowly taper off after Noon, with only a few isolated showers left during the afternoon. It's possible we may see some rain during the game, but it should not be a washout! It will be a struggle to warm up this morning with rain showers in the area, but we should see highs in the middle 70s this afternoon as rain moves out. Drier weather will move in area wide by this evening, with partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight and temperatures falling into the middle 60s.

Partly to mostly sunny skies return on Sunday as does the warmer weather. Temperatures should warm in to the middle 80s with light southeast winds. Another taste of summer arrives on Monday thanks to gusty south winds up to 30mph helping to pull in even warmer and more humid conditions. Highs in Monday will likely climb into the upper 80s to around 90. However the heat and humidity will be short lived. A cold front will push through on Tuesday, swinging winds around to the northwest and dragging in some less humid air. Highs likely still climb into the middle 80s by early afternoon, but may start to all in the late afternoon and evening.

Very pleasant conditions will settle in behind the front for Wednesday and Thursday with sunny skies and highs in the middle to upper 80s. Conditions warm slightly by Friday, but another cold front approaches on Saturday, bringing a chance for showers and another slight cool down by next weekend.