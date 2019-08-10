David's Saturday Forecast - Scattered afternoon storms possible

Showers and storms rolled across central Nebraska this morning, staying well west of the Omaha metro. A few light sprinkles spread over the region, but did not amount to much. After some morning cloud cover, we should see partly cloudy skies this afternoon with warm conditions. Temperatures are starting off in the upper 70s, and we should warm quickly into the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon. A weak cold front will drift into the area this evening, and may kick off a few scattered storms, mainly south of I-80. If storms are able to develop, a few stronger storms will be possible. Any storms will drift south and move out of our area tonight.

A quiet start to the day is expected on Sunday, with partly cloudy skies. A few more clouds and a northeast breeze will keep temperatures a few degrees cooler than Saturday. And isolated afternoon storm or two is possible with a frontal boundary in the area. High temperatures should reach into the middle 80s. A much better chance for rain will roll in late Sunday night into Monday morning. A cluster of thunderstorms is expected to develop over central Nebraska and then push into eastern Nebraska by the overnight hours. Some severe weather is possible over central Nebraska, but storms should weaken as they push toward the metro area. Some gusty winds and heavy rain will be possible with any storms that roll through.

Rain should be exiting the area early on Monday, with skies becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon. Despite the morning rain, warm conditions are still expected with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Slightly cooler conditions are expected midweek with highs in the lower to middle 80s. More rain chances will sneak into the forecast by Thursday and Friday, with warm to hot conditions building in by the weekend.