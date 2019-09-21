David's Saturday Forecast - Lots of clouds with a chance of storms by evening

Lots of clouds and a few spots of drizzle or light showers greeted us this morning. The showers and drizzle have generally moved out of the area, but mostly cloudy skies are likely to stick with us for much of the day. A few breaks should give us some sunshine at times, but expect more gray than sun for most of the area. Strong south winds of 10 to 20mph will continue to pump warm air into the region this afternoon, delivering temperatures that are well above normal for this time of year. Highs should reach into the low to mid 80s for much of the area.

A cold front will push into the region this afternoon, and will be the focus for thunderstorm chances as we head into the evening. At the moment, it appears the highest chances for storms will be just south of the I-80 corridor across southeastern Nebraska into southwest Iowa and the northwest corner of Missouri. Storms should hold off until after 5pm, developing between 5 and 8pm. With plenty of warmth and moisture available, storms that develop could be strong to severe, with large hail and heavy rainfall the main threats. Once storms develop, they will move slowly to the east and southeast, away from the metro area. The severe weather threat will diminish after 10pm. However, the potential will remain for spotty heavy rainfall into Sunday morning, and a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for our southern counties through Sunday morning.