David's Saturday Forecast - Excessive heat continues today, storms tonight

An Excessive Heat Warning continues to day for the metro area and southeast Nebraska into southwest Iowa where another very hot and humid day is expected. High temperatures near 96 or 97 will combine once again with high humidity to produce dangerous heat index readings of 105 to 110 this afternoon and this evening in the warning area. An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures will occur. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are likely. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

A cold front will arrive this evening finally bringing a break in the heat. Temperatures will begin to fall after 7pm, with overnight lows expected in the low 70s and upper 60s. A few isolated storms are possible this evening after 7pm, mainly north of I-80. However most of the area will likely stay dry. More widespread storms are expected after 3am Sunday morning, with scattered storms lasting through midday Sunday. A much more comfortable day is expected on Sunday with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

Any lingering storms and clouds will clear out Sunday night with lows falling into the lower 60s. A much nicer week of weather is on the way for next week. Highs will start off in the upper 70s to around 80 on Monday, warming into the middle or upper 80s by Friday. Mainly sunny skies and dry weather along with lower humidity is expected through the week.