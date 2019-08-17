David's Saturday Forecast - Dry through the day, storms chances this evening

Strong thunderstorms dropped heavy rain over southeast Nebraska early this morning, but that activity is quickly winding down to start off the day. The storms have generated a wide shield of clouds that will be sticking with us through mid-morning. A few scattered storms are possible north of the metro through the morning as well, but most will stay dry. Clouds will thin out by the afternoon, with partly to mostly sunny skies returning. The clouds will slow down our warm up some, but we should still reach the middle to upper 80s around the area.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible once again late this evening and overnight as another storms system pushes through the area. Scattered storms may develop as early as 7pm across parts of southeast Iowa. These storms may be on the stronger side with a few reports of large hail possible. Another line of storms will develop in South Dakota along a cold front, and will push south into our region as we close in on Midnight. However most of that activity will likely stay north of I-80. Severe weather will be possible with these storms as well, with large hail and gusty winds possible. Storms will weaken with time overnight. Temperatures stay mild, only dropping into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Drier weather arrives Sunday, along with slightly cooler temperatures. There may be some cloud cover early in the day, but sunshine returns for the afternoon. High temperatures should reach into the low to mid 80s around the region. We heat up for a couple of days to start off the work week. Temperatures climb into the upper 80s on Monday, with low 90s likely on Tuesday. Another cold front arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday, bringing a chance for scattered storms along with cooler temperatures in the 70s and lower 80s through the rest of the week.