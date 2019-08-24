David's Saturday Forecast - Cloudy and cool overnight

Cloudy skies were the rule across the area this afternoon, keeping temperatures on the cool side for the middle of August. Persistent showers lasted into the early evening across portions of central and eastern Nebraska, west of the Missouri River. Those showers are trying to push into the metro and east of the river, but are fading away. A few light showers or sprinkles are possible, but any rain will not amount to much. Otherwise cloudy conditions will continue overnight with a steady southeast breeze. Thanks to the clouds, temperatures will be slow to drop, but should fall into the middle 60s by morning.

A few showers or evening an isolated thunderstorm will be possible Sunday morning, mainly across southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri. A few showers could make it as far north as I-80, but the metro area likely stays mostly dry. Clouds will likely be stubborn through the morning hours, with a few peeks of sun during the afternoon and evening. This will keep temperatures on the cool side once again, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. If we see a bit more sunshine, a few spots could push close to 80. Clouds will increase Sunday night as a cold front begins to approach the area, bringing a better chance for storms by Monday.

A few showers are possible late Sunday night into Monday morning, but the better chance for showers and storms will arrive during the day Monday as the cold front pushes through. A few heavier thunderstorms are possible, but severe weather is not anticipated at this time. Rainfall amounts look to be generally less than an inch. Some limited sunshine is possible by early evening behind the storms, but temperatures will likely once again top out in the 70s.

Drier weather moves in for the middle part of the week, with plenty of sunshine Tuesday through Thursday. Temperatures slowly warm into the low 80s by Thursday. Another cold front will arrive on Friday, bringing us our next chance for more widespread showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures appear to cool off once again by the end of next week into the weekend.