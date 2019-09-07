David's Saturday Forecast - Chance for showers or storms by evening

Lots of clouds across the area this morning with temperatures ranging from the upper 50s to mid 60s. Scattered showers and storms that developed over central Nebraska overnight have generally dissipated, though a few showers will be possible through the rest of the morning, generally well north of Omaha. Mostly cloudy skies are expected through the rest of the morning, with more sunshine moving in by the lunch hour. Temperatures will warm into the middle 70s by Noon, with highs around 80 in the metro.

A few isolated showers are possible as early as 3pm for the metro area, with the better chances for scattered showers remaining north of the metro through evening. A few storms are possible as well, though rain is not expected to be widespread. Additional thunderstorms are expected to develop after 8pm near and south of I-80. A few of these storms could be on the stronger side, with heavy rain and perhaps some strong wind gusts. The highest chances for rain will be across far southeast Nebraska, southwest Iowa and northwest Missouri.

Rain should quickly move out of the area Sunday morning with temperatures falling into the low to mid 60s. Mainly dry weather is expected through the day Sunday, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s. Rain chances return Sunday night into Monday morning, with a few storms possible.

After some morning rain Monday, drier conditions move in for the afternoon with high temperatures reaching into the low to mid 80s. Even warmer weather is anticipated for Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs approaching 90 degrees both afternoon. A cold front will bring storms chances late Wednesday into Thursday, cooling temperatures into the low 80s and 70s for the end of the workweek.