David's Saturday Forecast - A warmer afternoon ahead of a cold blast Sunday

A chilly start around the area this morning, but temperatures are actually a little warmer than what we saw yesterday. Conditions are quiet across the region, with clear skies and a light south breeze. More sunshine is expected through the rest of your Saturday, making for a great fall afternoon. South winds will pick up a bit later today, with a few gusts to around 20mph possible Temperatures will be relatively mild, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. That puts us right where we should be for this time of year! However that is likely the last time we will be able to say that for the next 7 to 10 days. Conditions will remain quiet into the evening and overnight, with temperatures falling into the 40s by Midnight.

A strong cold front will move through the area after Midnight, turning winds to the northwest. Those winds likely becoming rather windy, with gusts to 30mph possible during by Sunday morning. Temperatures will only fall into the upper 30s to around 40, but the northwest winds and increasing clouds will make it very difficult to warm up on Sunday. Highs Sunday afternoon will likely only top out in the middle 40s. Colder air will continue to push in Sunday night, with lows falling to around 30 degrees.

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Monday as we look at the potential for the season's first real winter blast. Temperatures will be cold all day long with breezy conditions, highs only in the upper 30s. Chances for light rain will increase by the early afternoon, and that rain may mix with or change to snow through the afternoon and into the evening, with light snow likely overnight. Snow rates look relatively light at this time, and when you couple that with relatively warm ground temperatures, snow accumulation may be tough to come by. That said, there is the potential that some areas could pick up as much as 2 inches of snow. The snow shower activity will wind down overnight, with dry and chilly conditions expected on Tuesday.

Another shot at some light rain or snow will enter the forecast beginning on Wednesday, and may last into early Thursday. We will see the potential for accumulating snow with this round as well, however with the system still 4 to 5 days away, the details on any potential amounts are still very much in question. Stay tuned for updates through the weekend as we track these two potential systems.