David's Saturday Forecast - A few storms this evening

Partly cloudy, breezy and warm this afternoon across the area. After some morning storms that tracked mainly north of I-80, temperatures have warmed into the middle 80s with higher humidity. There is a chance for some scattered storms this evening, mainly between 7pm and 11pm. However storms are likely to be scattered in nature, and generally remain near and south of I-80. If storms develop, one or two could be strong. There is a slight chance a storm could impact the Husker game in Lincoln, but chances are on the low side. Any storms should move out of the area by Midnight. Warm and humid conditions will persist overnight, with lows in the upper 60s.

Warm and more summer-like conditions move in for Sunday. We could see some low clouds or fog in the morning, but sunny skies are expected for the afternoon. High temperatures will reach into the upper 80s and low 90s. With higher humidity in place, heat index readings could reach into the middle 90s. Similar weather is expected Monday and Tuesday.

An unsettled weather pattern looks to move in for the second half of next week with thunderstorms chances arriving by Tuesday night. Each day will carry at least a chance for storms, but no day at this point looks to be a major wash out. Temperatures will remain in the mid and upper 80s, which is above average for this time of year. A stronger push of cooler air looks poised to arrive by the end of next weekend.