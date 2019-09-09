David's Morning Forecast - Scattered storms today

Low clouds and patchy fog across the area this morning. Warmer and more humid air is pushing in, resulting in rising temperatures before sunrise. This push of warm air should kick off a few scattered storms, however activity is not expected to by widespread so not everyone will see rain. Scattered storms may linger through late morning, before drying out. Partly cloudy skies are then expected with temperatures warming into the middle 80s. Southeast wind of 10 to 15mph will increase up to 20mph with gusts to 30mph this afternoon. A few additional isolated storms are possible by this afternoon or evening, but again coverage is not expected to be widespread. If storms develop, a few may be on the stronger side. Winds will decrease overnight, with any storms moving out. Conditions stay warm and humid with lows around 70.

Tuesday will be even warmer with highs in the upper 80s and humid conditions. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible, but coverage is not expected to be widespread. Storms are more likely Tuesday night across far northeast Nebraska and northern Iowa. A few of those storms could be on the strong side, but should stay well north of the metro area. The warmest day of the week will be Wednesday with highs around 90 and high humidity. Heat index readings could reach the century mark in a few spots. A cold front will move through Wednesday night with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely.