David's Morning Forecast - Hot and humid weather returns

Clouds from a few overnight storms have pushed out of the region, leaving us with clear skies to start the day. Some patchy fog developed north of the metro, but should dissipate quickly after sunrise. Temperatures starting off on a mild and muggy note, with most of the area in the upper 60s and low 70s. Hot and humid conditions will return to the area today, with high temperatures expected to be well above normal. Highs will likely reach into the low 90s around the metro and across much of eastern Nebraska. Upper 80s are likely for western Iowa. With higher humidity levels, heat index readings will push into the middle 90s for the metro area. Sunny skies will be the rule today, with only a few clouds at times. Quiet weather will continue overnight, with low temperatures only falling to around 70.

The heat sticks around through the start of the work week. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will again climb into the low 90s for the metro area with humid conditions. There is a slight chance for a morning storm on Tuesday, otherwise dry weather is expected. The pattern becomes a bit more active by midweek, and will likely remain unsettled into the weekend.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible Wednesday morning, through the bulk of the day will likely be dry. Temperatures will still be warm, topping out in the mid to upper 80s. Additional storms are possible in the overnight through Thursday morning. A few more clouds will keep highs in the mid 80s on Thursday. A few pop up storms are possible Thursday afternoon. More widespread storms chances appear to hold off until Friday into Saturday as a stronger cold front beings to approach the area. More fall-like temperatures may try to move in by the end of this up coming weekend.