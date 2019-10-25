David's Morning Forecast - Frosty start, sunny and mild this afternoon

A chilly and frosty start this morning with temperatures across the region at or below the freezing mark, some areas dipping into the upper 20s this morning. Skies are clear with light winds, helping that frost to form. We should remain cloud free through the rest of your Friday, meaning lots of sunshine! Temperatures will be chilly through mid-morning, but should warm into the middle 50s by this afternoon. Winds will pick up a bit, but shouldn't be too strong coming in out of the southwest at 10 to 15mph. Skies will remain clear overnight, with winds becoming light once again. Temperatures will not be quite as cold, but will still drop into the mid or low 30s.

The dry and sunny weather will continue right on into Saturday. Winds will be a bit on the breezy side by the afternoon, but that will actually help to warm us up. Temperatures should warm into the lower 60s, perhaps even warmer than that for areas south of the metro. A few clouds are possible in the afternoon, but it should be another mostly sunny day. The first in a series of cold blasts will arrive on Sunday, the cold front moving through by mid-morning. That front will bring gusty northwest winds up to 30mph and dropping temperatures. Highs on Sunday likely only in the mid and upper 40s.

A storm system will move into the region on Monday. While the details are yet to be refined, this storm will bring the potential for a rain-snow mix to the region. Any rain or snow would likely affect the region late Monday afternoon into the overnight, moving out by Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be falling into the 20s, so if we get snow, some light accumulations would be possible. We'll see another shot at some light rain or snow on Wednesday. Once again, there is still a lot of uncertainty regarding this system, so stay tuned for forecast updates.

What we are certain of, it will be much colder next week! Temperatures will be falling into the 20s at night with highs only in the low 40s or even 30s through Thursday. Anyone planning to be out trick-or-treating for Halloween should prepare for cold conditions!