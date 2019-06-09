David's Morning Forecast - Cooler and breezy Sunday

A cloudy start to the day after some scattered overnight showers and storms. Winds have picked up out of the northwest with gusts over 30mph at times. Winds will remain breezy through the afternoon as cooler air pushes in. Most of the rain we saw overnight has dried up, but an isolated shower can't be ruled out throughout the day. Any rainfall will be relatively light and short lived. Temperatures will struggle to warm up much today, with highs likely only in the upper 60s to around 70. Skies will begin to clear out overnight with lighter winds, allowing temperatures to fall off into the lower 50s.

Monday is shaping up to be a beautiful day for much of the area. Plenty of sunshine is expected with light northwest winds. Temperatures will start off in the lower 50s and perhaps some upper 40s, warming into the mid and upper 70s by the afternoon. A few spots south and west of the metro could warm to around 80.

Our next chance for rain will arrive on Tuesday as a cold front approaches the area. Temperatures should still warm into the middle 70s ahead of that front. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected as the cold front moves through the area Tuesday evening into Wednesday. A slight cool down is expected behind that front on Wednesday with a few scattered showers. Temperatures slowly climb closer to 80 degrees by next weekend.