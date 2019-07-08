David's Midday Forecast - Heating up this afternoon, overnight storms

Good afternoon! A mainly sunny day underway across the metro. Temperatures already warning into the middle 80s, and that warming trend will continue into the evening. Humidity is slightly higher than the past few days, which has pushed our heat index, or feels like temperature, closer to 90. High temperatures today should top out around 89 in the metro, with a heat index around 95. Although it will be on the warm side, conditions will stay dry through the evening!

Rain chances increase late tonight, mainly after 3am. A line of thunderstorms will be pushing our way out of central Nebraska, approaching the metro area by 5am or so Tuesday. While no severe weather is expected, a few heavier downpour are possible. Rain will likely be pushing through the area during the morning commute, but it will move through quickly. We dry out by mid-morning, with more sunshine and warm conditions for the afternoon. A weak cold front will move through in the late evening. That front may kick of a few scattered storms, but rain is not expected to be widespread.

Behind the cold front, a couple of beautiful summer days appear to be on tap for Wednesday and Thursday! High temperatures will drop back into the middle 80s with slightly lower humidity. More typical summer heat and humidity will build back in by the weekend, with temperatures creeping back into the low 90s.