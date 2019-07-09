David's Midday Forecast - Heat and humidity returns this afternoon

A round of showers and thunderstorms moving through the area early this morning brought some heavy rain to parts of the metro, but rainfall amounts here pales in comparison to the 6 to 10 inches of rain in south-central Nebraska this morning. Significant flooding occurring in that area due to the heavy rainfall amounts, with several major roads closed around the Kearney area. We'll have to watch that water as it moves down the Platte River later this week.

All that rain has pushed east of the area this afternoon, leaving us with partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be heating up, climbing into the upper 80s this afternoon. Highs should reach to around 89 degrees once again in the metro. Humidity levels will be on the higher side as well, pushing the heat index into the middle 90s. A few areas may see the heat index creep close to 100 for a time late this afternoon.

A cold front will move through the region late tonight, that will bring us another chance for storms. However this round looks to be much more scattered, so not everyone will see rain. Any storms should be moving out of the area by 7am Wednesday. Some slightly cooler and drier air will move in for Wednesday and Thursday, dropping high temperatures into the middle 80s and bringing humidity levels down into the comfortable range! Unfortunately, the heat and humidity will build back in by the end of the week with highs climbing into the low 90s for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.