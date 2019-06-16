David's Forecast - Sunny and warm for Father's Day

A few high clouds moving through our skies this morning, but no rain or storms are associated with those clouds! Conditions are looking very nice on this Father's Day, with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. Clouds should thin out later this morning, with mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Highs should climb into them middle 80s, right around 85 here in the metro. A light northwest breeze will help to keep humidity on the lower side for this time of year, so it should be a great day to get outdoors. Make sure though to have the sunscreen and the water as it will be a warm one! A few more clouds will move in this evening, but we will remain dry overnight. Low temperatures will fall back into the middle and lower 60s.

We will see a few more clouds on Monday, and at least a slight chance for some scattered afternoon storms. The increase in clouds and the chance for rain will knock our temperatures down a bit, with highs only expected around 80 degrees or so. Storms chances look highest north of I-80 during the afternoon hours. Any storms should taper off during the overnight. A better chance for showers and storms will move in on Tuesday as as storm system passes by the region. Some heavier storms are possible on Tuesday, with a few showers lingering into Wednesday. Temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will likely only top out in the upper 70s thanks to the rain and clouds.

The weather pattern remains rather active as we head through the rest of the week. Each day will feature at least a slight chance for scattered thunderstorms with highs in the low to mid 80s. The best chance for widespread showers and storms will come in on Friday afternoon and evening.