David's Forecast - Great Sunday afternoon

A cool start to the day with temperatures in the upper 50s around the metro. We're also seeing some patchy fog in spots, but that should clear up fairly quickly through the early morning hours. Some patchy cloud cover will continue to push through the area. However at least partial sunshine is expected through the day, which will help to warm us up nicely by this afternoon. High temperatures should reach the low to mid 80s for the metro area. It will be a bit cooler east of the Missouri River in Iowa where there may be a bit more cloud cover. Partly cloudy skies will continue overnight, with mild temperatures. Lows tonight dropping into the middle 60s.

An isolated shower or rumble of thunder is possible early Monday morning, mainly to the west of the metro. Any rain would likely dry up by 10am or so. Those showers will leave some left over clouds, but temperatures will quickly warm by the afternoon as winds increase out of the south and southeast. In fact, it appears Monday afternoon may be quite breezy for much of the area, with winds of 10 to 20mph and gusts to 30mph. Humidity will increase as well, with highs reaching the upper 80s for many. With the increased humidity, heat index readings could reach the upper 90s for areas south of I-80.

Warm conditions are still expected on Tuesday with highs in the middle 80s, however a cold front will mover through midday which will slow down our warm up and bring in lower humidity. Very comfortable weather is expected mid-week as cooler and less humid air settles in!