David's Forecast - First Alert Day for heavy snow this evening

Bands of moderate to heavy snow will continue to affect the metro area into the evening. Light snow will affect areas both north and south of the metro. Temperatures in the low 30s will allow snow to accumulate in yards and on elevated surfaces like decks. Snow will mostly melt on main roads, but side roads and parking lots could become snow covered. Snowfall amounts of 2-4 inches are expected along the I-80 corridor through the metro.

