David's Evening Forecast - Snow tapers off, Sunny but cold Halloween

The First Alert Day previously in effect for Wednesday, October 30th has been cancelled as of Wednesday afternoon. Flakes have been flying since mid-morning in the Metro, but dry air is preventing much accumulation. Temperatures have remained chilly, however, with afternoon highs likely staying put in the lower-30s.

Light snow will continue for areas south and southeast of the Metro, before tapering off throughout the evening. Clearing clouds will allow temperatures to drop into the upper-teens and lower-20s overnight.

Plentiful sunshine is in store for Halloween! Dry air and sunny skies will warm temperatures into the lower-40s by the afternoon… Still close to 15° below-normal for this time of year. Make sure your trick-or-treaters are bundled up Thursday evening, as temperatures will be in the upper to mid-30s as they go collect candy. At least conditions will stay dry?!

Friday will bring us another day in the 40s, but clouds will be on the increase. We’ll also hold a slight chance of rain during the afternoon and early evening hours.

This weekend is trending dry, with highs in the upper-40s Saturday and lower-50s Sunday. Also, a friendly reminder that we “Fall Back” Sunday morning as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end. Enjoy that extra hour of sleep!

Our next front arrives throughout the day Monday, which will bring us another chance for light rain before dropping temperatures.

