David's First Alert Forecast: Wintry mix transitions to all snow this evening

A First Alert Day remains in effect for Tuesday, November 26th.

A band of light snow/sleet/graupel moved into the Omaha Metro around lunchtime, lightly coating cars and elevated surfaces but not the roads. As this first band began to lift and let up, light drizzle and rain started mixing in with the frozen precipitation. We’re expecting more light rain/mix in the Metro this afternoon, before the transition to all snow this evening and tonight.

In the meantime, heavy snowfall has completely covered roads in central and western Nebraska. Visibility has dropped due to gusty winds as well. Travel will become more difficult this evening and tonight, as blowing snow moves into Omaha.

This forecast is a tough one, as a matter of miles could drastically change snowfall total across the Metro. Expect the highest accumulations on the northwest edge of Douglas County, and the lowest on the southern edge of Sarpy County.

Snow should be wrapped up by 3 AM, as the area of low pressure continues tracking northeast. Winds will be GUSTY however, even behind the snow. Wind gusts of 45 or even 50 mph are possible tonight into early Wednesday, with winds decreasing during the afternoon and evening.

We’ll stay dry Wednesday, but it will be cold, with highs in the low to mid-30s for most.

Another round of light snow will move in by midday Thanksgiving. At this time, potential totals look slim, but since it is a holiday, be sure to travel with caution! Light snow will transition over to spotty rain Thursday night, with the chance for an ice or sleet mix in between. Highs on Thanksgiving will also be in the 30s.

The active pattern continues into Friday, with widespread rain expected. Not the best forecast if you’re heading to the Nebraska-Iowa game!

