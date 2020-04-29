David's Evening Update: Winds relax overnight, Pleasant Thursday ahead!

It certainly has been a windy Wednesday! Wind gusts today have ranged from 35 mph in York, Nebraska to 52 mph in Harlan, Iowa. Eppley airfield peaked at 47 mph this morning. A Wind Advisory remains in effect for the majority of the WOWT viewing area through 7 PM.

Despite the strong NNW winds, spring sunshine still managed to warm us into the upper-60s this afternoon – very seasonable for the end of April.

Wind will decrease overnight, with mostly clear skies and lows in the mid to upper-40s.

A beautiful Thursday is on tap, with much calmer winds, and highs in the lower-70s! Mostly sunny skies return for the first day of May Friday, with temperatures warming in the lower-80s. Both days should provide ample opportunity to spend some time outdoors.

Rain chances return this weekend, primarily late Saturday into early Sunday. Temperatures still look to stay above-average, with highs in the mid to upper-70s. If rain moves in earlier Saturday, we’ll have to tweak temperatures down a few degrees.

The chance for scattered storms returns again Monday, before moving out very early Tuesday. Highs early next week look to hover in the lower-70s.

