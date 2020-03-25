David's Evening Forecast: Front moves through Wednesday evening; Slightly cooler Thursday and Friday

Clouds and fog hung on tough yet again Wednesday, with more sunshine arriving for the mid-afternoon hours. While the sun has been a welcomed sight, its late arrival couldn’t quite warm us up as high as we’d hoped – at least in the Metro. By 3 PM, Beatrice and York, Nebraska were in the 70s but western Iowa was still in the lower-50s. Highs in the 60s are still nice this time of year in Omaha!

Rain stayed primarily in far northeastern Nebraska and northern Iowa as expected. However, as a cold front moves southeastward Wednesday evening, a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out – primarily in Iowa.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will take us into tonight with overnight lows around the 40° mark. Winds will be blowing from the north northeast 10-20 mph.

While conditions are trending drier Thursday, clouds will try to hang tough. High temperatures will warm into the mid-50s with a few spotty showers possible.

A greater coverage of rain arrives by Friday evening – after we once again warm into the mid-50s. This rain will take us through the majority of Saturday, before pushing east Saturday evening. Winds will be gusty as an area of low pressure travels through the region.

The better day of the weekend forecast is Sunday. Plentiful sunshine returns with pleasant highs in the lower-60s! More highs in the 60s are likely through the rest of the 7-day forecast, with the next best chance of rain being Tuesday.

