David's Evening Forecast - First Alert Day due to severe storm potential tonight

It’s been a cloudy and cool Wednesday, with periods of drizzle and light rain keeping temperatures in the 50s. Today is a First Alert Day due to the potential for severe weather TONIGHT.

Temperatures will likely stay pretty stagnant – in the 50s – this evening and tonight due to cloud cover and additional drizzle/light showers. Patchy dense fog is possible. After midnight, we’ll be tracking the chance for scattered elevated storms to fire up along a warm front located close to the Nebraska/Kansas border.

These storms will carry a large hail and localized heavy rain threat and will lift north along with the warm front. This could take the severe weather threat as north as I-80. These storms shouldn’t last more than a few hours, likely fizzling by sunrise.

Outside of a stray shower or storm in the morning hours, Thursday is looking like a warmer and drier day for most of us! Temperatures in the 70s make a comeback, with more seasonable May days taking us through the rest of the 7-day forecast.

As a boundary pushes southeastward, an isolated shower or storm is possible in our far southern counties Thursday afternoon – SE Nebraska, SW Iowa, and NW Missouri. Severe weather threat will stay farther south near Kansas City.

We’ll stay dry and warm into the 70s again Friday. Showers and storms are expected on and off throughout the day Saturday, so Sunday will be your better weekend day to spend outdoors.

The start of next week is trending dry and warm! Summer-like high temperatures in the 80s return by mid-week.

